Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.3% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $626,251,000 after acquiring an additional 572,507 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 211,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.50. The company had a trading volume of 152,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,978. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

