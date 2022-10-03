Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 532,432 shares during the quarter. Arbor Realty Trust makes up about 2.0% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 728.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 203,348 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 56,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 4.3 %

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.00. 90,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.86. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

