Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.70 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.9% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded up $2.62 on Monday, reaching $129.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,182. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.28 and a 200-day moving average of $144.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $127.08 and a one year high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

