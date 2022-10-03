Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTT. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 3,713.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,503 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 63.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 67,616 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 54.7% in the first quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 45,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TTT traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.60. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $80.18.

