Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,321 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,321 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 5.8% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.00. 69,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,031. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.06.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.