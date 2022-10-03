Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,531. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.58 and a 200 day moving average of $240.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

