Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Up to $7.50

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $7.92. Berry shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 579 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.80 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.15%.

Institutional Trading of Berry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth $84,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.