Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $80.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.43.

Several analysts have commented on BBY shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,952. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,175 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,071 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 34,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $63.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

