BidiPass (BDP) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

BidiPass (BDP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. BidiPass has a total market cap of $70,126.63 and approximately $11.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,603.66 or 1.00115888 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004746 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00054198 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00064595 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00079460 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

