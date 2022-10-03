Bincentive Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13,165.00 (BCNT)

Bincentive (BCNT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Bincentive coin can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bincentive has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bincentive has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and $13,165.00 worth of Bincentive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bincentive alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bincentive Profile

Bincentive was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. Bincentive’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Bincentive’s official message board is medium.com/@bincentive. Bincentive’s official website is www.bincentive.com. Bincentive’s official Twitter account is @BincentiveToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bincentive is https://reddit.com/r/Bincentive.

Bincentive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bincentive was established in July 2018.Partnered with international institutions, the team has created this platform using blockchain, smart contracts, financial engineering, and quantitative trading technologies. Aiming to provide the latest trading and security experiences, and to bridge traditional finance to digital assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bincentive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bincentive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bincentive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bincentive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bincentive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.