Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Oppenheimer

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $275.50.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Up 1.0 %

Biogen stock opened at $267.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $290.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.53.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.