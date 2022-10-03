Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) vs. Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Critical Analysis

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) and Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Intellipharmaceutics International and Biora Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellipharmaceutics International N/A N/A -233.44% Biora Therapeutics -18,833.21% N/A -106.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Intellipharmaceutics International and Biora Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellipharmaceutics International 0 0 0 0 N/A Biora Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Biora Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,137.37%. Given Biora Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biora Therapeutics is more favorable than Intellipharmaceutics International.

Intellipharmaceutics International has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biora Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of Biora Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Biora Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intellipharmaceutics International and Biora Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellipharmaceutics International $1.40 million 1.94 -$5.14 million ($0.27) -0.30 Biora Therapeutics $1.25 million 72.40 -$247.41 million ($1.13) -0.43

Intellipharmaceutics International has higher revenue and earnings than Biora Therapeutics. Biora Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellipharmaceutics International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intellipharmaceutics International beats Biora Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain. The company offers Focalin XR, a dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release capsule for hyperactivity disorder; Keppra XR, a levetiracetam extended-release tablet for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy; Effexor XR, a venlafaxine hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat depression; and Protonix, a pantoprazole sodium delayed-release tablet to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease. It also provides Glucophage XR, a metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablet that treats type 2 diabetes; Seroquel XR, a quetiapine fumarate extended-release tablet for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorders; Lamictal XR, a lamotrigine extended release tablet to treat epilepsy; Pristiq, a desvenlafaxine extended-release tablet to treat depression; Coreg CR, a carvedilol phosphate extended-release capsule for heart failure and hypertension; and Ranexa, a ranolazine extended release tablet for chronic angina. In addition, the company is developing OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; and Regabatin XR, a pregabalin extended-release capsule for the management of neuropathic pain. It has a license and commercialization agreement with Par Pharmaceutical Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake. It is also developing diagnostics devices to help characterize the GI tract and diagnose GI diseases, such as small intestine bacterial overgrowth through the development of various technologies to diagnose at the site of the disease. The company was formerly known as Progenity, Inc. and changed its name to Biora Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2022 to reflect its focus on its therapeutics pipeline. Biora Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

