Bison Wealth LLC Buys 67 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 12,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 76,107 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 84,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.70. 47,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.27 and a 200-day moving average of $250.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

