Bison Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE NSC traded up $6.14 on Monday, reaching $215.79. 7,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,007. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.59 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.40.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

