Bison Wealth LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,238,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $5.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $293.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,933. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $287.04 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.28.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

