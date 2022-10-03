Bison Wealth LLC Has $463,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 113,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 78,954 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,803 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,407,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

NYSE LHX traded up $7.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.09. 7,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,829. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

