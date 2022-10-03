Bison Wealth LLC Has $661,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $334.47. 157,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,245,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $328.12 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.