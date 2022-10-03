Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 360 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 1.5% of Bison Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 272,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,395,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 42,255 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $70.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,444. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

