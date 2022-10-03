Bison Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.0% of Bison Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $270.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,757,867. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $267.10 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.