Bison Wealth LLC Sells 2,123 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 21.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 14,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 65,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter.

GBAB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,315. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $24.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

