Bison Wealth LLC Sells 2,292 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 161.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in PPL by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,778 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,999. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

