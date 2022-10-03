Bison Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $62,390,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,318,000 after acquiring an additional 678,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after acquiring an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,374,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3,061.3% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 440,680 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ALK stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Melius started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.