Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Bitcicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcicoin has traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcicoin has a total market cap of $269.15 million and $2.49 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcicoin Profile

Bitcicoin (CRYPTO:BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,905,333,818 coins and its circulating supply is 7,741,813,343 coins. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

