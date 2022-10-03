Black Eye Galaxy Price Down 32.4% Over Last 7 Days (BYG)

Black Eye Galaxy (BYG) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Black Eye Galaxy coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Black Eye Galaxy has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. Black Eye Galaxy has a total market cap of $3,482.95 and approximately $41,377.00 worth of Black Eye Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010730 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00142993 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.68 or 0.01781778 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.
Black Eye Galaxy Coin Profile
Black Eye Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Black Eye Galaxy Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Black Eye Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Black Eye Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.