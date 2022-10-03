Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Blackbaud Trading Up 1.5 %
BLKB traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.73. 5,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $86.96.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $264.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 9,751,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,510,000 after acquiring an additional 186,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after acquiring an additional 339,922 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,648,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,546,000 after acquiring an additional 144,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after acquiring an additional 85,570 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.
