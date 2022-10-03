BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Buys 13,094 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 1.3% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY stock opened at $49.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $50.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.