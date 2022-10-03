BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Invests $652,000 in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFIX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at about $321,000.
Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance
PFIX stock opened at $68.19 on Monday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $68.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.