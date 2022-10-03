BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Invests $652,000 in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFIX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at about $321,000.

Get Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

PFIX stock opened at $68.19 on Monday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $68.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.