BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $88.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.50. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

