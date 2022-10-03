BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,676 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 264,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 58,903 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 133,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $641,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.