BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,190 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $57.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.34. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.