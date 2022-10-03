BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Sells 30,947 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,947 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $18,072,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth about $10,767,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,611,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,349,000. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,895,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TBF opened at $21.99 on Monday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

