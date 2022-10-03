BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Takes $498,000 Position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of ProShares Short High Yield as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJB. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at $1,015,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter worth about $361,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,756,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Short High Yield stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. ProShares Short High Yield has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91.

