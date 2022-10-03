BlackPool (BPT) One Day Volume Tops $10,048.00

BlackPool (BPT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One BlackPool coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackPool has a total market cap of $383,775.36 and $10,048.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackPool has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,375.32 or 1.00044392 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006940 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004798 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003615 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00053356 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005437 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00064413 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00080092 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.
BlackPool Profile
BlackPool (CRYPTO:BPT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 12th, 2019. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 coins. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @bux.
