BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FRA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.14. 124,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,195. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

