BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Acquired by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III makes up about 0.5% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 53,818 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 58,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

NYSE:MYI opened at $10.43 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

