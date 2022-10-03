BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 177,446 shares.The stock last traded at $10.48 and had previously closed at $10.43.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
