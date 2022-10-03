BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 177,446 shares.The stock last traded at $10.48 and had previously closed at $10.43.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 0.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 236,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 28.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.9% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 57,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 223.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

