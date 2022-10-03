BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $544.10

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLKGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $544.10 and last traded at $551.10, with a volume of 3009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $550.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $666.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $659.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.