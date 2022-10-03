BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $544.10

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $544.10 and last traded at $551.10, with a volume of 3009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $550.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $666.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $659.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

