Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.33

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 195906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $114,708. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,773,000 after acquiring an additional 327,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,652,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,336,000 after purchasing an additional 222,216 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,940,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after buying an additional 69,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after buying an additional 277,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

