Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $1,715,371.75 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $1,715,371.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,864,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $1,871,370.58.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,024,292.51.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $2,218,137.21.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $2,559,980.80.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $2,651,672.42.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $2,519,365.72.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $2,106,821.90.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $2,192,670.20.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,914,509.40.

SQ opened at $54.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.33. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $270.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 2.45.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Block by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,667,000 after acquiring an additional 686,870 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Block by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,915,000 after acquiring an additional 426,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Block by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,870,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,418,000 after acquiring an additional 240,666 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Block from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

