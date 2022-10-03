BMO Capital Markets Cuts Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.75

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CMMC has been the subject of several other reports. Haywood Securities cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.68.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$1.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$329.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.26. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$4.38.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

