BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.
Carbon Streaming Stock Performance
Shares of Carbon Streaming stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Carbon Streaming has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -88.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00.
Carbon Streaming Company Profile
Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.
