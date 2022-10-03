BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Shares Bought by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter worth $180,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

