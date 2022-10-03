Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.48

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 39260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Bonterra Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$60.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.91.
Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.
