boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 30

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 37 ($0.45) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut boohoo group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.25.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $58.05.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.