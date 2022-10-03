Bounty0x (BNTY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $30,684.00

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Bounty0x has a market cap of $402,010.00 and approximately $30,684.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is www.bitmex.com. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks.Bounty0x aims to offer an easy and safe way for businesses to hold cryptocurrency bounties and hire bounty hunters to complete tasks.BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform.”

