Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Buys Shares of 3,884 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SGOV traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $100.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,944. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.08. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.01 and a 1-year high of $100.27.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.