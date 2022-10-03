Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,495,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,922,000 after purchasing an additional 107,364 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,201,000 after buying an additional 203,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,299,000 after buying an additional 77,744 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after acquiring an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 298,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after acquiring an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.19. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,835. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

