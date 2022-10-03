Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Cuts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $8.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $711.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,598. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $673.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

