Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $848,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 422,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 414,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 287,437 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.15. 120,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,533. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

