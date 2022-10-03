Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %
HBANP traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $18.30. 202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,872. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $26.28.
Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
