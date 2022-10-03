Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

HBANP traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $18.30. 202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,872. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $26.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

